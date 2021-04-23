Edmond non-profit hosting pop-up thrift sale for children of caregivers with addictions

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – A pop-up thrift sale is coming to Edmond this weekend.

The sale is being held by Peaceful Family Solutions, a non-profit organization that exists to help children of caregivers struggling with addiction.

“We would normally be welcoming our donors to a luncheon this time of year, but because of the pandemic, we are transitioning,” said Lisa Reed, executive director and president of the organization.

Children’s toys, office furniture, home decorations and more will be for sale.

“Kids toys, I think I’ve come across some depression glass, some vintage toys from when I was a kid, beautiful furniture,” said Reed.

Reed says all proceeds will go toward the organization and the children they serve.

“Our mission is to end the cycle of addiction one child at a time and there’s not that many people that know that this organization exists and yet one in four children is affected by addiction in their homes,” said Reed.

Addison Barcum, who is 12-years-old, says Peaceful Family Solutions helped her through an incredibly difficult time in her life.

“I always thought it might have been my fault. Like if I ever got in a fight with my parent or lets say a month later, they were out of the picture, I would think I did something to cause that,” she said.

She says she learned to cope with the difficulties and grow from them.

“No matter what I do, it’s never going to be my fault and it’s always going to be their choice. It teaches you that their parents aren’t bad people. It’s just some things that they do are bad,” said Barcum.

Reed tells KFOR that during the pandemic, their work is more important than ever.

“In Oklahoma alone, there’s expected to be another 20,000 people who develop substance abuse disorders and we’re finding that there’s lots of people who have been living in recovery and the stress of the pandemic has led to a relapse,” said Reed.

She says you can make a difference by just shopping.

“Every donation makes a difference and it helps us reach more kiddos who need us,” said Reed.

The sale will be held Saturday, April 24 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 11 Barcum Place in Edmond.

For more information, visit Peaceful Family’s website.