Edmond North athlete tests positive for COVID-19; 20 students, 1 coach quarantined

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with the Edmond Public School District say an Edmond high schooler has tested positive for COVID-19, which has led to several students being quarantined.

On Tuesday, district officials say they received word that an Edmond North High School student-athlete tested positive for COVID-19.

In a letter to parents, Edmond North Principal Debreon Davis says 20 students and one coach are currently quarantined.

“The student-athlete is currently in isolation for a period of 10 days and was at practice on Monday, August 24th. Seventeen student-athletes, three students, and one coach who were directly affected have begun a 14-day quarantine in accordance with CDC guidelines. Should any other exposures in this case be identified, they will be contacted and quarantined immediately,” the letter read.

As a result, football practice has been canceled for cleaning and sanitizing. Also, the varsity football game against Deer Creek on Friday, Aug. 28 has been postponed.

Once school officials learned about the COVID-19 case, custodians thoroughly disinfected the locker and weight rooms. All classrooms are disinfected nightly.

