Edmond North student to not be charged for alleged rape, sexual battery following investigations into allegations

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – An Edmond North High School student alleged to have committed rape and sexual battery will not be charged following investigations into each allegation.

Three reports were filed at the Edmond Police Department against the high school student.

One report was an allegation of rape, another an allegation of sexual battery and the final an allegation of domestic abuse.

Edmond police officials said they conducted a thorough investigation into each allegation, and the District Attorney’s Office reviewed each case and declined to press any charges against the student.

The school district released the following statement about the conclusion of the investigations and the district attorney’s decision:

“Edmond Public Schools has been notified that following an investigation by The Edmond Police Department, the Oklahoma County District Attorney has declined to press charges in allegations of sexual assault involving students of Edmond North High School. Neither the alleged rape nor the sexual battery occurred on campus or at a school event or activity. ENHS administrators were first made aware of the incidents after they were posted on social media months after the alleged events took place. Edmond Public Schools would like to underscore that any report of sexual assault of a District student is investigated immediately, law enforcement is contacted (as it was here) and appropriate student disciplinary action is taken when warranted by the facts and authorized by District policy.” Edmond Public Schools