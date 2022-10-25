The sun shines through the limbs of fraser fir Christmas trees at Maines Tree Farm in Glade Valley, N.C., Friday, Dec. 2, 2011. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – If you are looking for ways to improve the look of your home and reduce energy costs, organizers say you might think about planting a tree.

Edmond Electric and Edmond Urban Forestry are teaming up with The Arbor Day Foundation for the Energy-Saving Trees Program.

Organizers say the program provides free trees to homeowners and an online mapping tool to take the guesswork out of where to plant the trees. The tool can calculate where to plant trees for the greatest energy-and money-saving benefits.

“Edmond Electric recognizes the importance of trees for health and quality of life, and they can also help lower energy costs,” said Program Coordinator Nicole Koehn. “Strategically planting trees will not only lower energy costs but will provide comfort and benefits to families for years to come.”

Edmond residents can reserve a free tree beginning on Oct. 31, while supplies last.