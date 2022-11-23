EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR)- Earlier this evening more than 5,000 Edmond residents living on the south side of town experienced no electric.

Edmond Electric’s website was reporting the outage affected 5,387 homes. Currently, most of the electric has been restored to all of the homes except one customer, according to the Edmond Electric website.

The City of Edmond officials said earlier, “Edmond Electric crews are responding to an outage affecting customers served by the Hafer Substation off of 15 Street between Bryant and Coltrane. Impact numbers are not available as yet. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience.”

The latest update as of 7PM City of Edmond officials say the issue has been identified as a transmission line providing power to the Hafer Substation. OG&E has been contacted and crews are responding. At 7:57 PM all electric was restored to all but one home.

