EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Plans for a sculpture park in Edmond that would have rivaled Tulsa’s Gathering Place has been scrapped by the developers.

The park would have been built at the corner of Northwest 2nd and Coltrane.

The Edmond City Council first passed plans for the sculpture park last month, but now the developers say delays, hurdles and obstacles have drained their energy and enthusiasm and ended their dream for the project.

The developers confirmed that they felt the city and it’s managers just did not support the project.