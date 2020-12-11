Edmond PD detectives determine that cat was not thrown from moving Jeep

Edmond police say the driver of this Jeep did not kill a cat as witnesses previously claimed.

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – The Edmond police investigation into a reported cat killing that captured the attention of KFOR viewers across the metro has come to an end.

Edmond Police Department detectives determined that a motorist did not toss a cat out of a Jeep window while driving through an intersection.

“The owner of the Jeep was identified, denied the allegations and cooperated fully with our investigation. Our case is closed, and the accused has been cleared,” an update posted to the Edmond Police Department Facebook page states.

Detectives gathered witness statements, information from people inside the Jeep and evidence from the scene, and concluded that the cat, possibly from a stray litter nearby, wandered into traffic and was hit and killed.

“It is not typically our practice to post case findings on social media, but this story is a little out of the ordinary. We were overwhelmed with the number of tips from the community,” the update states. “And for that, we say THANK YOU! This is exactly why Social Media is so beneficial to Law Enforcement.”

However, the family who owns the Jeep have been harassed by other community members since the driver was accused of killing the cat.

“That is not okay,” police officials said. “They are heartbroken over the accusations, and say they feel unsafe driving their children in this vehicle. They are animal lovers and foster for local dog rescues. Please continue to help us keep Edmond a safe place to live!”