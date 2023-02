EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – An Edmond Police K9 helped officers seize drugs, cash, and a loaded gun during a traffic stop.

According to the Edmond Police Department, K9 Robbie assisted officers with taking more than 11.5 pounds of cocaine, 3.5 pounds of methamphetamine, $43,000 cash, and a loaded 9mm pistol off of the streets.

Edmond PD K9 Robbie. Image courtesy Edmond Police Department.

“What a good boy!” said Edmond PD on Twitter.