EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Edmond Police Department officials released the name of the man who was shot multiple times by police after he was allegedly found armed Thursday night.

Gabriel David Worden, 45, was shot by Edmond police near the intersection of Douglas and Sorghum Mill, at around 8 p.m. Thursday, according Emily Ward, Public Information Specialist for the Edmond Police Department.

A man who lives in the 5400 block of Lannister Lane called the Police Department’s 911 center, saying his girlfriend’s son was in his house “going crazy.” However, he did not give the dispatcher exact details on the altercation.

The man disconnected, but called back and said, “He’s loading a gun, so I don’t know what to tell you.”

The suspect fired the gun inside the house, then went outside to the front yard and continued firing, according to Ward.

Officers located Worden near the Douglas/Sorghum Mill intersection.

“The suspect did not comply with verbal commands from officers. Officers fired, and the suspect was hit multiple times,” Ward said.

He was shot twice in the abdomen, Ward told KFOR Thursday night.

Worden was transported to the University of Oklahoma Medical Center, where he is still receiving treatment. Information was not provided on his condition.

Two Edmond police officers were placed on administrative assignment pending the completion of an investigation into the shooting.

No officers or other civilians were injured.