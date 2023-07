UPDATE @ 3:21 p.m. – Police officials have confirmed that the victim is deceased. No other information has been released.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Edmond Police Department confirms officers are on the scene of a possible drowning in the Oak Tree neighborhood.

First responders were called to the home’s pool around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday

