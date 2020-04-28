Edmond pizza shop can’t find products to open business safely under governor’s guidelines

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – The salt and pepper shakers at the Mazzio’s on South Broadway in Edmond will be removed and the salad bar will remain empty for now.

For the time being, it will be located behind the front counter with staff serving the pizza.

“8 to 900 buffets a week and that’s gone. The opening of the salad bar, if we’re ever able to open it again, no one knows,” Mazzio’s franchise owner Scott Hurley said.



It’s one of the precautions that will be implemented when they open, but Hurley is having issues following the governor’s guidance.



“I went on Sam’s website two days ago and typed in sanitizer. About 48 items came up. Every single one of them was out of stock,” Hurley said.



He finally found a limited supply of sanitizer but not enough to feel good about opening on Friday.



“The supply’s just not there and to follow the guidelines, we need those supplies and until I’m confident we have enough of those supplies, that will be a factor on when we reopen,” Hurley said.



Hurley also feels like some of the state’s guidelines are vague under the governor’s “Open Up and Recover Safely” plan.



“I’m very nervous about it, and I want to take care of my employees and my customers. Make sure we make the right decision,” Hurley said.



So for at least the next two weeks, Hurley will keep the dining room closed and keep serving pizza through the drive-thru window and delivery.

It’s a strange new normal for his franchise store.



“I’ve been doing pizza all my life and this is the craziest thing. The world was kind of messed up before this started, and it just got worse,” Hurley said.

Fortunately, he says he has been able to keep a majority of his employees through this pandemic.