Edmond planning delayed graduation ceremony for seniors

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – While many high schools across the state remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials at one local school district say they are making plans for a delayed graduation ceremony.

Officials with the Edmond Public School District say the Cox Convention Center has been booked for July 11 and July 24 for high school graduation cermeonies.

“Additionally, we are requesting a booking date over fall break (TBD) that, while not ideal, still provides an opportunity to recognize and reflect upon our graduates’ accomplishments, even as they have begun their new lives in college or careers. We are communicating these dates now so that families have the opportunity to ‘hold’ the dates and begin to make tentative plans with family and friends. National and local health and safety guidelines will dictate on which date the ceremonies will be held,” a note to EPS families read.

In the meantime, the district is purchasing yard signs for all graduates to display at home to commemorate their accomplishments.