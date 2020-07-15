Edmond police arrest 4 people after alleged suspect attempts to cash counterfeit checks

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Edmond police arrested four people on Tuesday after they were called out to a local bank.

Police say one of the alleged suspects was attempted to cash two different counterfeit checks.

“He started to get a little nervous and went ahead and just left,” said Emily Ward, with the Edmond Police Department.

The four alleged suspects are now facing charges after one of them walked into the lobby of an Edmond Chase Bank, near 15th and Broadway, wanting to deposit two different checks.

“Both checks were just over $1,000. Our suspect was attempting to get $2,000,” Ward said. “It just wasn’t adding up.”

The police report says the alleged suspect wanted $2,000 in cash and to deposit the remaining amount into the bank account.

However, the teller could see that the man’s ID was fake, and the checks were counterfeit.

While the teller was talking to her supervisor, the alleged suspect ended up leaving with his hands empty.

“He left everything; the ID that he showed her, the checks. Everything was left there,” Ward said.

That’s when Edmond police stepped in. They found the suspect’s car across town at Santa Fe and Edmond Road, near another Chase Bank.

“Put your hands up. Put your hands up. Don’t reach,” said the Edmond officer on his body cam footage.

An officer then asked the driver where they came from.

“You guys were just at another bank, right? You weren’t? You gonna stick to that story?” the officer said.

Then the suspects were seen being put in handcuffs.

“Through the investigation, we made several arrests. This was actually a group out of New York. We suspect they are a part of a group that does something like this,” Ward said. “Especially from states nearby because there is no extradition. They know they can kind of come over here and get away with it and then go back home.”

Edmond police say the suspects are facing charges for having counterfeit checks and ID’s, as well as conspiracy.

