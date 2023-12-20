EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Edmond Police have arrested nine people for allegedly distributing drugs out of an Airbnb.

According to Edmond PD, they received reports of suspicious activity coming from an Airbnb near Santa Fe Avenue and Edmond Road on December 9. There were concerns of the amount of people visiting the Airbnb and suspicions of marijuana being brought into the house.

Upon arrival, officers noticed around 6 lbs. of marijuana by the front door, and detected the odor of raw marijuana coming from inside. One person was apprehended after trying to leave out of the back door with a bag of marijuana. Eight more suspects were found and taken into custody.

Brian Bae Bin Chen Fenshou Chen Guangjin Lin Li Yue Lichun Yu Weiqiang Zhou Yun Dun Zheng Gaomin Zheng Images courtesy Edmond Police Department.

EPD says this follows a pattern of similar incidents involving short-term rental properties that can be used for temporary drug distribution. The assistance of the Edmond Police Special Investigations Unit (SIU) was requested once officers recognized the pattern.

The nine individuals were arrested and face charges for Distribution of Controlled Dangerous Substances (CDS) and Conspiracy to Distribute CDS.