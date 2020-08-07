Edmond police arrest burglar accused of stealing family heirloom

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – A family is breathing a sigh of relief after a priceless heirloom was targeted by a thief in Edmond.

Officials say a family traveling through Edmond was staying at a hotel near I-35 and decided to leave their Bible in the car.

However, a thief decided to break into the family’s vehicle while it was parked in the hotel parking lot.

“There was a really personal item in there, and it was kind of a family heirloom that had been passed down from his grandfather to his dad and then to him. So it’s just a very irreplaceable thing,” said Emily Ward, with the Edmond Police Department.

Edmond police were able to track down the alleged suspect because they were visiting someone who was staying at the hotel.

