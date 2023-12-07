OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Edmond Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force continues cracking down on online child exploitation.

According to Edmond PD, a search warrant was conducted by the ICAC Task Force just after 8 a.m. on Tuesday, December 5, at a unit at the Quail Run Apartment Complex in Oklahoma City.

The resident of that unit was identified as 23-year-old Kyle Wendland. Along with the search of his apartment, multiple child pornography images were found on Wendland’s cell phone.

Police say Wendland was arrested for Distribution and Possession of Child Pornography and booked into the Edmond jail. He has since been taken to the Oklahoma County Detention Center.

This is Edmond PD’s fourth recent arrest on charges like this, including the Oct. 23 arrest of Sonny Kopp, and Nov. 7 arrest of Timothy Olson.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Edmond Police Dept.