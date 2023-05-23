EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Edmond Police say they have arrested a motorcyclist who allegedly taunted an officer.

Last week, a detective with the Edmond Police Department says he was traveling north on I-35 when he spotted a motorcyclist weaving in and out of traffic at high rates of speed.

Eventually, the detective and the motorcyclist ended up at the same stoplight.

Officials say that’s when the detective turned on his lights and attempted to perform a traffic stop.

“The driver then turned around and looked at him and then gave him a motion like, Come on, let’s go. Like he was taunting him, cut off a car and got back on I-35, going southbound back to the Oklahoma City area,” said Emily Ward, with the Edmond Police Department.

Officials say the words “will run” were visible on the back of the motorcycle.

On Tuesday, authorities arrested Andrew Arnold on complaints of eluding an officer, reckless driving, and failure to stop at a red light.

Investigators say the detective who had previously witnessed the alleged taunting was able to arrest Arnold outside of his Oklahoma City home.