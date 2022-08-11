EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Edmond Police Department personnel are reassuring community members that although School Resource Officers are not permanently assigned to the city’s elementary schools, officers are looking out for those schools.

Officials posted the reassurance on social media on Thursday.

Several community members reached out to the Police Department, asking whether SROs were assigned to elementary schools.

“While we do not have specific SROs permanently assigned to our elementary schools, there is a police presence at all elementary schools at various times of the day, all school year long,” an Edmond police official said.

Edmond Public Schools and the Edmond Police Department’s security partnership involves more than SROs.

While an SRO may be assigned to a school, it’s more likely that a patrol officer is assigned to the area where the school is located.

Officer presence is increased during particular times of year or certain events, such as the first or last day of school, police said.