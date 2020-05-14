Edmond Police catch alleged car thief with help from OnStar

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – The Edmond Police Department tracked down and arrested an alleged car thief, thanks to help from OnStar dispatch, this week.

Edmond dispatch received a call around 2 p.m. Wednesday from OnStar reporting that they were tracking a stolen truck westbound from 33rd and Post Road.

One of EPD’s sergeants located the vehicle after it exited on 2nd Street and began to drive westbound.

At one point the vehicle slowed, two passengers exited, and the driver took off again.

After approximately 3/4 mile, OnStar was able to take over the vehicle, and shut off the engine.

Kevin Sims was taken into custody for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and eluding.

The two passengers were released without charges.