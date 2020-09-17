Edmond police: Chase suspect makes peace sign, dances before arrest

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma woman was taken into custody after leading officers on a high-speed chase throughout a local community.

Shortly before 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Edmond police spotted a white minivan straddling the line on 15th St., near Kerry Lane.

The officer worked to catch up to the minivan and saw the driver quickly changing lanes without a turn signal.

According to the arrest affidavit, officers estimated that the minivan was traveling at about 60 miles per hour in a 40 mile per hour zone.

After attempting to pull over the van, the driver sped off on Bryant Ave. going approximately 75 miles per hour.

At one point, officers noted that the driver held their arm out of the window and made a peace sign.

A short time later, Edmond police put stop sticks down, which punctured the van’s passenger side tires.

When the van came to a stop, 33-year-old Meagan Gaddis was taken into custody.

According to the affidavit, Gaddis “would randomly laugh and do dancing moves while I was instructing her to move away from the vehicle.”

Gaddis was arrested on complaints of eluding a police officer, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs, and driving with a revoked license.

Officials say Gaddis was arrested for the same thing in March of 2019.

