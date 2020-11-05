Edmond Police Department accepting applications for 2021 academy

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – If you have ever dreamed of being a police officer, now is your chance.
The Edmond Police Department is now accepting applications for the 2021 Edmond Police Academy.
“We encourage people of high character that are looking to serve a community with high expectations to apply,” says Edmond Police Chief, J.D. Younger.
Applicants must be at least 21-years-old, a U.S. citizen, and in good physical condition.
Applications will be accepted through Dec. 14.
The 21-week academy will begin on May 10, 2021.
