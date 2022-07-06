EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – An Edmond Police Department K9 is retiring after a successful career of detecting drugs and helping apprehend criminals.

Jager has been on the job as a patrol K9 since fall of 2016, specializing in narcotics detection, bite/apprehension work, tracking and handler protection. He made several tracking and drug apprehensions over the years, Edmond police said on social media.









His official retirement date is next week, but he is already home with his handler, Lt. Martin, enjoying the easy life of plentiful scratches and lots of love from his human family.