Edmond Police Department K9 to receive body armor donation

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Edmond Police Department K9, Robbie will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a donation from a non-profit organization.

Robbie’s vest from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is sponsored by Don and Misty Fike of the Donald E. Fike Family Foundation and will be embroidered with ‘Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always’.

Edmond officials say Robbie should be suited up within eight to ten weeks.

Jager in his protective vest provided by Edmond Police Department

The Edmond Police Department’s K9 unit consists of Robbie, Kor, and Jager.

They say Kor and Jager already have this vest and the new donation for Robbie will complete the set.

Since the non-profit’s establishment in 2009, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 4,327 vests to K9s in all 50 states, including several cities and counties in Oklahoma.

Each vest is U.S. made, custom fitted, NIJ certified and comes with a five-year warranty.