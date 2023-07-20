EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – The Edmond Police Department is now taking the steps towards the future in announcing the addition of an Edmond Police Officer Memorial.

Edmond officials say the decision comes as part of their ongoing commitment to honor Edmond Police Sergeant C.J. Nelson, who was killed while on duty in July of 2022.

The design of the artwork is said to consist of a granite wall for fallen officer names, and a bronze statue of an officer kneeling on a granite pedestal.

The memorial will serve as a permanent reminder of all police officers who give the ultimate sacrifice for our community.

Image courtesy Edmond Police Department Image courtesy Edmond Police Department Image courtesy Edmond Police Department

Edmond Police says the structure will be located on the grounds of the Edmond Police Department in an area that can be viewed from the street, and easily accessed by the public.

The purchase of the memorial will be made possible through contributions from local businesses, private citizens, and various organizations. Those who wish to donate can do so by visiting WeSupportEdmondPD.org and clicking on the Edmond Police Department Officer Memorial tab at the top of the page.

A dedication ceremony is set to be announced at a later date.