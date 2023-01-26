EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – The Edmond Police Department has confirmed the identity of the alleged suspect from a standoff that led to a terrifying discovery.

Edmond police officials say that Edmond Dispatch was contacted by multiple individuals in Florida reporting that their relative living in Edmond had just killed his wife and posted a video on social media and that he planned to kill more people.

Officers responded to the alleged suspect’s known address off Edmond Rd. and Santa Fe Ave. Police Negotiators, SWAT, and Bomb Squad were called to the scene in a effort to make contact with anyone inside the home.

After no contact, SWAT breached the front door, and officers were able to talk the suspect 39-year-old Bernard Caldwell into coming outside without incident and was taken into custody.

Bernard Caldwell, Photo courtesy of Edmond Police Department

One victim, 48-year-old Demetria Jordan was found dead inside the home.

Edmond police say the investigation is on-going, and charges are pending.