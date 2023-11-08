EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Edmond Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force made an arrest in a child exploitation case on Tuesday.

According to Edmond PD, ICAC officers assisted the Oklahoma City Police Department in serving a search warrant at a home in Northwest OKC on Tuesday, Nov. 7. The warrant was included in a child exploitation investigation that began with a Cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

Timothy Olsen. Image courtesy Edmond Police Dept.

Officials say the tip led investigators to 73-year-old Timothy Olsen. A search conducted by digital forensic examiners unveiled a significant amount of child pornography images on a home computer.

Edmond PD says Olsen was arrested for Aggravated Possession of Child Pornography and taken to the Edmond Police Department. He was later booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center.

According to police, Olsen is also a school bus driver for the Deer Creek School System.

“The investigation is ongoing, and further details will be released as they become available. The Edmond Police Department remains committed to addressing crimes against children and protecting our community’s most vulnerable members. Anyone with information regarding this case should contact Edmond Police. 405-439-4338,” said Edmond Police.