Edmond police identify woman shot, killed near McDonald’s drive-thru

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Edmond are investigating a deadly shooting that claimed the life of a 23-year-old woman.

On Wednesday night, officers with the Edmond Police Department responded to a report of gunshots being fired near the McDonald’s in the 1400 block of S. Santa Fe Ave.

While they were on their way to the scene, dispatchers received another 911 call about a possible victim on the ground near the McDonald’s drive-thru.

When police got to the scene, they found the body of 23-year-old Brooklyn Hampton lying next to a vehicle.

According to the police report, officers noted that Hampton had been shot several times in the upper torso and possibly her head.

“I could see that the driver’s side of the vehicle had several bullet holes in the doors and the front driver’s side window,” the report states.

While searching the victim’s car, police say they discovered a mason jar with marijuana inside it on the floorboard.

If you have any information on the crime, call the Edmond Police Department.