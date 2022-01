EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Edmond police are asking for the public’s help identifying suspects responsible for several car break-ins during a basketball game.

Suspects committed the break-ins last Friday during a Santa Fe High School basketball game, according to Edmond Police Department officials.

Surveillance video from the scene shows the suspects and their vehicle, images of which are as follows:

From Edmond PD Facebook page.

Please call Edmond police at (405) 359-4477 if you have information about the suspects or thefts.