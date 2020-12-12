Edmond Police investigating rape allegation against Edmond North High School student

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Edmond police are investigating a rape allegation against a student at Edmond North High School.

Police have received one report, but according to social media, there could be more than one victim.

“We had a victim step forward and report a sexual assault saying it had to do with another juvenile in the school,” Emily Ward with Edmond police said.

The suspect is not being identified because no charges have been filed and he is a minor.

Edmond Public Schools released a statement that reads:

“Edmond Public Schools first learned of accusations against a male student at Edmond North High School on December 1 when information surfaced on an open social media platform. The social media post was discovered by an administrator who then immediately reported the accusations to the Edmond Police Department. Under no circumstance does Edmond Public Schools condone or tolerate inappropriate or criminal conduct. We have been in close contact with students and families during this time, offering support and resources while fully cooperating with the Edmond Police Department in this matter. If anyone has information specific to the investigation, we urge them to contact the Edmond Police Department at 405-359-4494.” EDMOND PUBLIC SCHOOLS

“We take these things very seriously, so if anybody has any information for us please contact us immediately,” Ward said.

Stacey Wright, founder of an initiative called ‘YES ALL Daughters’, says she was alarmed at the allegations and that more accountability is needed.

“It’s far too common unfortunately,” she said. “High school students, particularly girls, are the highest risk group when it comes to sexual violence.”

She wants to see schools do more to educate and prevent these types of cases.

“Unfortunately, the trauma that this kind of thing inflicts ripples across people’s lives,” she said.

Wright says she’s working on a bill called Lauren’s Law to mandate consent and healthy relationship education across the state.

“We just don’t talk to young people about healthy communication, boundaries and we need to, precisely because of instances like this,” she said.