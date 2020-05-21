Edmond police cancel Silver Alert for missing 81-year-old woman

UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled.

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – The Edmond Police Department issued a Silver Alert for a missing 81-year-old woman this week.

Police are looking for Lois Waechter, who is described as a white female, last seen wearing a blue t-shirt with blue or black shorts.

Officials say she was last seen around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday traveling west out of Sand Springs towards Creek County.

She is driving a gray 2018 Chevrolet Impala with the Oklahoma tag JGK791.

If you know Waechter’s whereabouts, call police immediately.