Edmond police, Logan County deputies investigating report of shots fired at dispensary

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – A disturbance involving gunfire was reported in the area of an Edmond dispensary.

Law enforcement personnel received a call at around 9 p.m. about a disturbance at Fire Ranch Pharmacy at Waterloo and Coltrane in Edmond, near Logan County.

The caller reported hearing one gunshot.

Logan County deputies arrived at the scene approximately 10 minutes later, but found no one at the scene.

Deputies reviewed surveillance camera footage with the property owner, searching for evidence of a disturbance.

Multiple people were located in the area shortly later. They were detained and some placed in handcuffs. Deputies are questioning them.

This is a developing situation.

