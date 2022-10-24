EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – The Edmond Police Department says one of their own is making great strides in his recovery after being injured during a pursuit back in September.

On Sept. 23, Sergeant Joseph Wells, a 16-year veteran of the Edmond Police Department, was hit head-on by a suspected drunk driver who had caused multiple wrecks in the city limits of Edmond.

Police say 24-year-old Garrett Trammell was attempting to make a U-turn when he hit Sgt. Wells.

Courtesy: Oklahoma County Detention Center

The officer was rushed to the hospital, where he remained critical in the ICU for a month.

Sgt. Wells was still ‘on maximum life support‘ Oct. 3.

By Oct. 11, he was finally considered stabilized albeit still critical.

Now, the Edmond Police Department says he officially made it out of the ICU on Oct. 24 – almost exactly one month since the incident.

Sgt. Joseph Wells Credit: Edmond Police Department

“We are happy to share with you that Sgt. Wells was released from the ICU on Friday after the completion of his last surgery,” said the Edmond Police Department in a Facebook post.

He was transported to an advanced care facility where, Edmond Police officials say, he has been alert and talkative with staff and family.

“The medical team at this new facility has been pleased with his progress over the last couple of days. Their focus in the coming weeks will be to work with Joe to prepare him for physical rehabilitation,” said Edmond Police Department. “Thank you again for all of your love and support!”

This accident occurred just two months after a crash claimed the life of Edmond Police Sergeant C.J. Nelson.