OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — More information is being released about a man shot and killed at an Edmond apartment complex Thursday morning.

Police say the suspect is actually the victim’s sister, as well as a police lieutenant with the Edmond Police Department.

Edmond Police started this morning investigating a murder, and ended the day by arresting one of their own. Officers arrived to the scene shortly after 9:30 a.m. to find Edmond Police Lieutenant Jennifer Haddock administering medical aid to her brother, who had been shot.

“Fire crews and EMSA worked immediately on the patient and treated the injuries that the male had,” Chris Denton with the Edmond Fire Department said.

Officials say the victim died at the complex. Haddock identified herself as the shooter to police and just after 5:00 p.m., she was arrested on one count of manslaughter.

Neighbors say they never expected something like this to happen at the Edmond Spring Creek Apartments at 15th St. just across the street from Edmond Memorial High School.

“The most noise that I’ve heard is music coming from there in the summertime when the kids are out in the pool with the adults,” Gabriele Ruppricht said.

Edmond PD has confirmed Haddock was off duty at the time of the incident.

The investigation is on-going and Haddock has been placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome.