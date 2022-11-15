EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Edmond Police Sergeant Joseph Wells continues to recover.

On Sept. 23, Sgt. Wells was involved in a severe collision when a suspect in a pursuit abruptly made a U-turn and hit the officer head-on.

Wells obtained life-threatening injuries and has been in the hospital since then the incident.

According to a Facebook post from the Edmond Police Department, Sgt. Wells was transported from the hospital to a rehab facility on Friday, Nov. 11.

Sergeant Joseph Wells. Image courtesy Edmond PD.

The post says the rehab facility will act as his temporary home as he continues to recover.

“Your love, prayers, encouraging words, and support have truly made an impact on Joe and the entire Edmond PD family. We will never lose sight of how incredibly blessed we are to serve such an amazing community!” said the Edmond Police Department.