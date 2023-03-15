Update @ 5:37 pm – Edmond Police Department confirms the shelter in place has been lifted. Southbound at Covell Village drive is still closed to traffic.

Original Story

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – The Edmond Police Department says an oil well mechanical failure has prompted a shelter-in-place near the intersection of North Kelly Avenue and West Covell Road.

Officials worry the incident could make air conditions unsafe.

Image courtesy KFOR, between Covell and Danforth in Edmond

Traffic in this area will be affected. Please plan your alternate routes to your final destination.

KFOR has a team headed to the scene to provide the latest information. No further details have been released.