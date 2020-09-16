Edmond police release new details in hours-long Friday standoff

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Police are releasing new information on an hours-long standoff that happened last week in Edmond.

They say it was 39-year-old David Yann and 36-year-old Jason Meyer who were holed up in the Edmond home on Danforth and Coltrane.

Police were called to the home after a 911 call from the owner of a stolen vehicle.

“My truck was stolen a few weeks ago, and I’m pretty sure I just found it,” said the caller.

The caller says he was tipped off by a friend who had just driven by the home earlier that day and saw the truck.

“My concern is that the gate is closed and it says private property. I’m just worried that he is not going to let the po po on his property,” said the caller.

The caller ended up being right.

The two men inside refused to come out when police arrived.

“They knew they had the warrants so that was more than likely the reason they weren’t coming out because they knew they would be going to jail,” said Emily Ward, the Public Information Officer for the Edmond Police Department.

Related Content UPDATE: Both standoff suspects arrested in Edmond

Police say Yann was already wanted in Oklahoma County on three felony warrants as well as in Ohio for eluding a police officer and illegal possession of a firearm.

Meyer was wanted on a felony warrant for alleged possession of a different stolen vehicle.

“He was also supposed to have an ankle bracelet or monitor off and he had cut it off,” said Ward.

Police shut down Danforth for hours and called in dozens of backup officers. Negotiators were also called in to help.

“It’s very important for them to take those proper precautions which might seem kind of over the top to people. I know that a pretty major street in Edmond was shut down,” said Ward.

Eventually, the two men came out of the home on their own.

No one was injured and police say that the two stolen vehicles found on the property were returned to the owners.

The two suspects were booked into jail and are still in custody.

The investigation will now be sent to the district attorney for any future charges.

LATEST HEADLINES: