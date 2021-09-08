Edmond police searching for 2 suspects who smashed into cell phone repair shop and stole merchandise worth thousands

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Edmond police are trying to identify two suspects who smashed in the door of a cell phone repair shop early Wednesday morning and stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise.

“It is very unfortunate that people will do this to local businesses,” William Cole Miller, manager of Fix My Phone in Edmond, told KFOR.

Miller is talking about two thieves who smashed in the front door of his store near East 2nd and Broadway, around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

“We know that a few of our stores have been hit in similar ways with people smashing and grabbing all of the merchandise,” Miller said.

That’s exactly what happened this time, too. In the surveillance footage, the suspects are seen breaking in and then heading right for the display cases.

Miller thinks the suspects knew the layout of the store before the burglary.

“Two to three weeks ago, there were a couple people who I believe matched the description, and I remember at the time, the reason I remember, is because it seems a little odd, because one of them was talking at me, looking at me, and the other one was kind of covering their eyes,” Miller said.

Miller said the suspects stole almost 20 phones. To replace those and repair the front door, it will cost the business around $10,000.

“The store seems very proactive with releasing this video to the public. So, that could possibly help,” Emily Ward, spokesperson for the Edmond Police Department, said. “If anybody knows these men, can identify them, they can call us at the Edmond Police Department.”

The owners of Fix My Phone are offering a $500 reward for any information that could lead to an arrest.

“Having someone come in and, you know, just rip things open, steal all the stuff that I meticulously made sure look nice, set it up perfectly, it’s kind of tough being in here and seeing somebody just come in and take that from you,” Miller said.