EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – The Edmond Police Department is searching for an armed suspect they say was last seen near a local church.

According to Edmond PD, a white male, approximately 16-20 years old, was seen outside St. Monica Catholic Church near N. Western Ave. around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, October 11.

Edmond Police searching for armed suspect. Image courtesy Edmond Police Department.

Police say he was seen loitering in the chapel then went outside, got on the ground and laid in fetal position behind the church. The person who called the authorities tried to check on the male when he stood up, pulled out a semi-automatic pistol and ran east through the parking lot.

Officials say the suspect was last seen traveling westbound on foot near NW 197th.

Edmond Police asks anyone with information regarding his identity to contact their Criminal Investigations Division at 405-359-4480.