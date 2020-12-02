Edmond police searching for motorist who killed cat by throwing him out of Jeep into busy intersection

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Edmond police are calling upon the public to help identify a suspect who killed a cat by throwing him out of a Jeep while driving through a busy intersection.
A witness told Edmond police that a motorist threw a black cat out of their window while driving a yellow Jeep north across Danforth and Kelly at around 6:15 p.m. on Monday.
“The cat died from his injuries,” Edmond police said on social media.
The witness was unable to get the Jeep’s license plate number.
The Jeep is described as a yellow two-door with a black soft top and mud tires.
Please call Edmond Animal Services at (405) 216-7615 if you have any information about the suspect.
