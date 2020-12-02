Edmond police searching for motorist who killed cat by throwing him out of Jeep into busy intersection

Edmond police are trying to locate a motorist who threw a cat out of a Jeep window while driving through an intersection. The cat died from its injuries.

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Edmond police are calling upon the public to help identify a suspect who killed a cat by throwing him out of a Jeep while driving through a busy intersection.

A witness told Edmond police that a motorist threw a black cat out of their window while driving a yellow Jeep north across Danforth and Kelly at around 6:15 p.m. on Monday.

The suspect’s yellow Jeep.

“The cat died from his injuries,” Edmond police said on social media.

The witness was unable to get the Jeep’s license plate number.

The Jeep is described as a yellow two-door with a black soft top and mud tires.

Please call Edmond Animal Services at (405) 216-7615 if you have any information about the suspect.

