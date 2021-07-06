Edmond police searching for standoff suspect, seek public’s help

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Edmond police need the public’s help locating the standoff suspect who allegedly pistol whipped and battered his ex-girlfriend early Monday.

Tywan Goosby

Tywan Goosby is wanted on a warrant for suspicion of first-degree burglary, kidnapping, domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm after a previous felony and possession of a firearm while committing a felony.

Edmond police received a 911 call at around 4 a.m. Monday from a resident who said a woman was banging on the door of her home near 15th and Santa Fe, claiming that she had been assaulted.

Officers traveled to the scene and spoke with the frantic woman, who said her ex-boyfriend, Goosby, broke into her home, pistol whipped her – striking her on the head with a gun several times – and punched her in the stomach, according to Emily Ward, Public Information Specialist for the Edmond Police Department.

The woman told police that Goosby could still be inside her residence.

An ambulance transported the woman to a hospital.

Officers located Goosby’s cellphone signal within the area. Officers believed they heard the suspect inside his ex-girlfriend’s home.

The Edmond Police Department’s SWAT Team was called to the home and a perimeter was set up.

Officers attempted several times to contact Goosby by phone, but after he answered, he hung up. He eventually stopped answering, possibly turning his phone off, Ward said.

Police contacted Goosby’s mother by phone. She said she would try to call her son and tell him to surrender.

The Police Department’s Bomb Squad sent their robot into the home, but the robot’s camera did not show anyone inside the home.

The SWAT Team entered the home after nearly nine hours at the scene and did a thorough search. Goosby was nowhere to be found.

The victim was treated and released from a hospital Monday morning.

Police believe Goosby may have left the scene after his ex-girlfriend ran from him. He is encouraged to turn himself in, Ward said.

“If the public has any information about his whereabouts, contact Edmond Police at 405-359-4338,” Ward said.