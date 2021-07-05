Edmond police searching for suspect after alleged assault

Local

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – It was a wild Monday morning for residents in one Oklahoma neighborhood.

Just after 4 a.m. on Monday, officers with the Edmond Police Department received a call about an assault near 15th St. and Santa Fe.

Investigators say a woman went to a neighbor’s home to say that her ex-boyfriend broke into her house and pistol whipped her.

When officers arrived at the scene, they believed that the alleged suspect had barricaded himself inside the woman’s home.

As for the victim, she was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

At one point, he was communicating with officers but then turned his phone off.

The Edmond Police Department’s SWAT Team was called to the scene, and they sent a robot into the home. However, the robot didn’t detect any movement or activity inside the house.

Officers then searched the home, but didn’t find anyone inside.

Investigators say the suspect does have an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Featured

More Featured Stories

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

Popular

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report