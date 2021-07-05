Edmond police searching for suspect after alleged assault

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – It was a wild Monday morning for residents in one Oklahoma neighborhood.

Just after 4 a.m. on Monday, officers with the Edmond Police Department received a call about an assault near 15th St. and Santa Fe.

Investigators say a woman went to a neighbor’s home to say that her ex-boyfriend broke into her house and pistol whipped her.

When officers arrived at the scene, they believed that the alleged suspect had barricaded himself inside the woman’s home.

As for the victim, she was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

At one point, he was communicating with officers but then turned his phone off.

The Edmond Police Department’s SWAT Team was called to the scene, and they sent a robot into the home. However, the robot didn’t detect any movement or activity inside the house.

Officers then searched the home, but didn’t find anyone inside.

Investigators say the suspect does have an outstanding warrant for his arrest.