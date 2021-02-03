Edmond police warning teens about consequences of fake IDs

Clarification: The real name of the woman has been removed.

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Edmond are warning teenagers about the consequences of using a fake ID.

Officials with the Edmond Police Department said they have responded to multiple incidents this week involving fake IDs.

On Feb. 2, officers were called to the Wolf Trap Bar after receiving a call from a patron. The patron told dispatchers that the bar staff took her ID and claimed it was fake.

When officers arrived, they were met by a woman who told them her name was McKamie Quine. The bar staff gave police the woman’s driver’s license, which was out of Texas, so they could run it through the system.

According to the police report, the driver’s license number came back to a man in Texas and they learned there was no McKamie Quine on file.

Ultimately, officers found out the woman’s true identity and turns out she is an 18-year old.

When asked why she called police to the bar, The woman admitted that she wanted her fake ID back and “she thought she wouldn’t get caught.”

She was arrested for presenting a false ID for purpose of committing felony and misleading an officer to avoid prosecution.