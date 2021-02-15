Oklahoma preparing for rolling power outages as overtaxed system struggles

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say Oklahomans across the state will begin experiencing rolling power outages on Monday.

For days, energy companies have been asking customers to do their part to conserve power during a massive winter storm.

Officials say the calls to conserve energy were due to a number of factors including limited supply, infrastructure issues and frozen equipment.

Now, it seems Oklahomans will spend some time in the dark due to rolling power outages.

On Monday, the Southwest Power Pool announced that it was moving to Energy Emergency Alert Level 3. That level signifies that SPP is operating with reserves below the required minimum.

As a result, SPP may direct power suppliers to curtail energy use through controlled interruptions of service, like rolling outages.

“In our history as a grid operator, this is an unprecedented event and marks the first time SPP has ever had to call for controlled interruptions of service,” said Lanny Nickell, COO of SPP. “It’s a last resort that we understand puts a burden on our member utilities and the customers they serve, but it’s a step we’re consciously taking to prevent circumstances from getting worse, which could result in uncontrolled outages of even greater magnitude.”

The City of Edmond announced that they were informed that SPP was starting rolling outages.

“We have been told that any outage will likely be in the 1-2 hour range,” the city posted to Facebook.

David Kimmel, with OG&E, told KFOR that OG&E, PSO, and Edmond Electric will be implementing rolling outages.

“SPP has directed us to implement temporary interruptions of service,” said Brian Alford, OG&E spokesperson. “These will be short-term, controlled interruptions and may continue through mid-week.”

At this point, it is unclear exactly when those outages will occur.

“We have been directed by the Southwest Power Pool, to initiate temporary service interruptions to manage regional system load and avoid protracted power outages. This will likely continue to be the case over the next few days because of the continued cold weather across the region and demand for natural gas. It is urgent we all do our part to conserve power to help the region navigate this current situation and minimize further interruptions,” OG&E posted.

Customers can help by taking simple conservation steps such as:

Set thermostats lower than usual, if health permits

Postpone using major electric appliances such as stoves, dishwashers, and clothes dryers until mid-day or after 9 p.m. when the demand for electricity decreases

Turn off electric lights and appliances that you do not need or are not using

Businesses should minimize the use of electric lighting and electricity-consuming equipment as much as possible

Large consumers of electricity should consider shutting down or reducing non-essential production processes

“We join SPP, and all the utility companies in Oklahoma and the region in asking customers to help by reducing their electricity use as safely as possible,” Alford said.