EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – As temperatures begin to climb, some Edmond residents are being warned about an upcoming water purchase.

Officials say Edmond’s water supply consists of two primary sources and a secondary source.

The primary sources are surface water from Arcadia Lake and well water from the Garber-Wellington aquifer.

The secondary source is treated water that is purchased from Oklahoma City and may be used during the summer months.

Now, officials with the City of Edmond say they may soon start using that water from the City of Oklahoma City.

City of Edmond Water Resources officials are alerting residents because some home dialysis machines may need adjustment due to the different disinfection system used by Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City uses chloramines and Edmond uses chlorine. Both disinfecting processes meet all state standards and are accepted industry-wide.

Water Resources Department personnel are contacting hospitals and other medical facilities to advise them of the potential purchase of Oklahoma City water. Personnel are also calling residents that are known to use home kidney dialysis.

Also, fish aquariums with filters may require a different method of operation due to the chloramine disinfection process. Fish owners are urged to contact their local pet store for instructions.

Residents are encouraged to advise the Water Resources Department if they have a medical condition that would warrant notification prior to a change. To report a medical condition, call 405-216-7811 between the hours of 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 7:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. on Friday.