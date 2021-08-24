Edmond Public Schools apologizes after quarantine communication mistake leaves Chisholm Elementary parents scrambling for their child’s location

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Edmond Public Schools apologized to parents of Chisholm Elementary students who were who held after school due to a COVD-19 exposure, with no notification sent to the parents.

“I can’t describe to you the panic that is felt when your child doesn’t come home when they’re supposed to,” a Chisholm Elementary School parent, who did not want to share her name publicly, told KFOR News.

That’s what happened on Friday after school at Chisholm Elementary School in Edmond.

“There were several parents there looking for their children,” the parent said. “I call the school and I said, ‘Where’s my son? He’s not here.’ And I was told that, actually, was told nothing. She said, ‘Have you checked your email or your text messages?'”

However, she never received an email or a text message. So, she went to the school and joined the other confused parents. They finally learned their children were held after school in their classroom due to a COVID-19 exposure.

“I’m shaking with anger and frustration, and I told her I received all school emails and text messages through the district and through the principal, and I received nothing, and she said, ‘Well, I don’t know why that is,’” the parent said. “She said, ‘I didn’t have time to call you.'”

Officials with the district sent News 4 a statement, saying, “Regrettably, parents did not receive the information the school tried to send out to pick up their child at school. The school apologizes for this communication error and has corrected the issue which caused it.”

“At this point, there are three entire classes, 5th grade classes at the school, that are quarantined. That’s about 90 kids at just one school,” the parent said.

Officials with Edmond Public Schools confirmed that to KFOR.

The parent News 4 spoke with is an ICU nurse and said she wishes the district had better COVID-19 protocols in place.

“I feel like our school system failed, and truly, the failure didn’t start Friday. It started much earlier when they didn’t require staff to get vaccines, when they didn’t require masks,” the parent said. “There are ways to mitigate this virus and they’ve been preached and screamed for months.”

The parent also notified the school board about the situation that happened on Friday, and she received this response from one of the members:

“Thank you for taking the time to share your experience. I am sorry to hear of your experience last Friday and I can see why you are disappointed. The fact is the first 7 days of school did not go as expected regarding COVID. There have been several curve balls we could not control and those led to a rapidly developed issue. Late last week and all weekend administration has been working many hours on the COVID quarantine situation. We appreciate your patience while they figure out a better system, which may already be in place. I hope your experience is not repeated. I am glad to see you included the Superintendent in this email. I am sure she will investigate and respond to you, but I know she has a lot of urgent work and it may take a bit.”