Edmond Public Schools cancels classes amid flurry of absences

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Students at one local school district will have an extra day off due to a significant number of staff absences.

On Thursday, Edmond Public Schools announced that the district would be cancelling all classes on Friday, Jan. 14.

“After evaluating our situation with over 300 staff members absent throughout the district, it was determined that there were not enough staff members available to pivot to remote learning in one day,” a note to parents read.

Officials say the goal is to have students back in-person on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

“This action was taken following many days of reassigning all available staff members including counselors, media assistants, content specialists, site and central officer administrators to cover classes. In the end, we are still not able to sustain a safe and productive learning environment,” the note continued.

School leaders say teachers will make sure students go home with their devices, chargers, and any other materials they would need in the event that their school is severely impacted by staff absences next week.

