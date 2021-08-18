Edmond Public Schools changes COVID-19 exposure, quarantine policy

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – A local school district says it is changing the way it handles COVID-19 exposure in the classroom.

On Wednesday, Edmond Public Schools announced that it was making significant changes to its COVID-19 exposure and quarantine practices.

District officials say they were told that they could only recommend quarantines if exposure occurs. As a result, they have been notifying an entire class.

However, leaders say the Oklahoma City-County Health Department has amended its quarantine guidance, which gives the district the authority to require quarantines for anyone who is in close contact with a COVID positive individual.

“With this change, we will no longer be sending notifications to the entire class. We will only notify the parents of students who have been in close contact with a known positive case. The parent notification will provide quarantine dates and fully vaccinated versus unvaccinated requirements,” a letter to parents read.

The district says individuals who are fully vaccinated will not need to quarantine if they are exposed. Anyone with symptoms will need to isolate until they receive a negative COVID test.

Anyone with a positive COVID-19 test will be required to isolate regardless of vaccination status.

In the meantime, Edmond Public Schools says it is encouraging mask wearing.