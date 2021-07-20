Edmond Public Schools holds job fair for bus drivers

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Edmond Public Schools needs your help filling around 30 bus driver positions for the upcoming school year.

On Thursday, EPS will be having a Transportation Job Fair to hire bus drivers for the 2021-2022 school year.

Starting pay for a driver is $14 an hour.

Drivers receive training as well as teachers’ retirement and health insurance.

The event will be held at the EPS Maintenance Facility at 200 North Kelly Ave. from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. and 4 – 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 22.

Prospective drivers should have a clean driving record with no more than two moving violations in a three-year period. 

