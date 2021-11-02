Edmond Public Schools hosting bus driver job fair

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Edmond Public Schools is looking for a few good bus drivers.

The school district will host a Transportation Job Fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 4, at the Santa Fe High School Welcome Center, 1901 W. 15th St.

“What’s the perfect job for retirees, parents who want the same schedule as their children, and those who are in-between jobs?” Susan Parksschlepp with Edmond Public Schools said in an email. “It’s a bus driver.”

Hours are flexible and the school district will provide the training, Parksschlepp said.

Bus drivers also receive medical insurance, according to Parksschlepp.

Transportation Job Fair. Courtesy of Edmond Public Schools.