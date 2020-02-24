Edmond Public Schools hosting job fairs for teachers

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – If you are looking for a job, officials with the Edmond Public School District say they are hiring.

The district is hosting a teacher job fair from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25 and Thursday, Feb. 27 at the district’s administrative headquarters, located at 1001 W. Danforth.

Officials say the job fair on Feb. 25 is for people interested in a job in elementary education. The Feb. 27 job fair is for people seeking a teaching job in middle school or high school.

Edmond offers teachers a starting salary of $41,745. Health, life, and disability insurance and district-paid retirement contributions push a first-year teacher’s total compensation and benefits to $52,374.

“We are committed to doing everything we can to provide teachers with highly competitive compensation and benefits to balance their work-life needs,” said Associate Superintendent for Human Resources Randy Decker. “In addition, teachers can expect extensive peer mentoring and unmatched community support here in Edmond.”

Participants should bring several copies of their resumes and be prepared to meet with principals for brief interviews. Registration is not necessary to attend the event.